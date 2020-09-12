UrduPoint.com
Neymar Back In PSG Squad For Marseille Game After Covid-19 Quarantine

Brazilian star Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 match against arch-rivals Marseille after serving a Covid-19 quarantine, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed

Neymar tested positive for coronavirus on September 2, having contracted the virus holidaying in Ibiza following the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

The Brazilian, along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, were all quarantined, with Neymar making his return to training on Friday.

