Neymar Back In PSG Squad For Marseille Game After Covid-19 Quarantine

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:15 PM

Brazilian star Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 match against arch-rivals Marseille after serving a Covid-19 quarantine, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Brazilian star Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 match against arch-rivals Marseille after serving a Covid-19 quarantine, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Neymar tested positive for coronavirus on September 2, having contracted the virus holidaying in Ibiza following the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon last month.

The Brazilian, along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, were all quarantined, with Neymar making his return to training on Friday.

PSG confirmed three more cases with L'Equipe identifying them as Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, Brazilian defender Marquinhos and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Apart from Mbappe all of them contracted the virus after jetting off to Ibiza following the Champions League defeat.

"Who's back? It's Keylor, Angel di Maria, 'Ney' and 'Leo' (Paredes), as well as (new signing Alessandro) Florenzi," PSG coach Tuchel said.

"If I ask them if they want to play, their response will be yes. We'll decide tomorrow.

"It's a question of knowing whether they'll start or finish the match for us.

"You don't have to wait too long. If there is no risk, we'll try."PSG's season opener was pushed back because of their European exploits. But missing some of their most prized players, the capital club fell to a 1-0 defeat by newly-promoted Lens in their rescheduled game on Thursday.

After hosting Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, PSG play Metz on Wednesday before travelling to pacesetters Nice the following Sunday.

More Stories From Sports

