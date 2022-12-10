UrduPoint.com

Neymar Equals Legend Pele's Record Of 77 Brazil Goals

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2022 | 01:12 AM

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

Neymar equalled Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals after scoring against Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday

Doha, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Neymar equalled Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals after scoring against Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

The forward fired home from close range in extra-time to put Brazil ahead and match Pele's tally, achieved between 1957 and 1971.

Neymar's strike, which saw him beat Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and convert from a tight angle, put Brazil 1-0 ahead in stoppage time after the first additional period.

With a victory, Brazil will face Argentina or the Netherlands in the semi-final.

Neymar was not at his vintage best against Croatia but kept a cool head at the vital moment to give his team the advantage.

Pele, who was recently hospitalised amid ongoing treatment for colon cancer, is the only player in history to win three World Cups.

The 82-year-old triumphed in 1958, 1962 and 1970 with the Selecao and said earlier this week he was watching his country play in Qatar from hospital.

Neymar is still chasing his first, with record five-time winners Brazil last lifting the trophy in 2002, eight years before he made his international debut.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 30, has earned iconic status with his country but has thus far been frustrated on the biggest stage.

Neymar scored a penalty against South Korea in the last 16 on his return from injury, having missed the previous two matches.

Brazil players unfurled a banner in tribute to Pele after that emphatic 4-1 victory on Monday.

Related Topics

World Qatar Colon Argentina Brazil South Korea Croatia Netherlands Cancer From Best PSG

Recent Stories

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

2 minutes ago
 Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits ..

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources M ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Wa ..

Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Waiting for Passage in Black Sea

6 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft S ..

UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft Systems, Air Defense Missiles t ..

6 minutes ago
 Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for ..

Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for Children 5-11 years - Health C ..

6 minutes ago
 Netherlands v Argentina World Cup starting line-up ..

Netherlands v Argentina World Cup starting line-ups

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.