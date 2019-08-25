UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neymar Excluded From PSG's Toulouse Clash As Transfer Saga Drags On

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Neymar excluded from PSG's Toulouse clash as transfer saga drags on

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Neymar was left out of Paris Saint-Germain's third consecutive Ligue 1 match on Sunday as his employers await a resolution to the Brazilian's protracted transfer saga.

Neymar was declared fit to play for the first time since injuring his ankle in May by PSG coach Thomas Tuchel on the eve of Toulouse's visit to the Parc des Princes.

But the club's Qatari owners and sporting director Leonardo have sidelined him as the uncertainty over his future continues to dominate their early season landscape.

In the squad list published ahead of the 1900 GMT kick-off Neymar was marked down as "absent".

The 27-year-old wants a return to Spain, to his former club Barca who sold him to the French champions for a world record 222 million Euros ($264 million at the time) in 2017.

Or to Real Madrid, who reportedly had a 100 million euros bid plus players rejected this week.

Tuchel when quizzed about his wantaway forward on Saturday told reporters: "He can play (against Toulouse) if the situation between him and the club is clear.... Today it's not clear, perhaps tomorrow it will be".

Pressed, the German added Neymar was "ready to play" but the final decision rested with the club's sporting director.

"Perhaps you have to speak to Leonardo," he suggested. "Neymar's had a good week (training) with all the squad, a week with a lot of work and intensity."The European transfer window closes on September 2. Whether Neymar figures in PSG's fourth league outing next Friday at Metz could be up to the negotiators.

Related Topics

Resolution World German Visit Metz Toulouse Spain May September Sunday 2017 All Real Madrid PSG Coach Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

1 hour ago

DEWA, Huawei hold summit on AI, digital transforma ..

2 hours ago

Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of tra ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy celebrates Year of Tolerance in Czech ..

2 hours ago

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension wor ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.