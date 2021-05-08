UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neymar Extends PSG Contract To 2025

Muhammad Rameez 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:04 PM

Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025

Neymar has agreed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, the reigning French champions announced on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Neymar has agreed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, the reigning French champions announced on Saturday.

The Brazilian has claimed three Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians since arriving in 2017 from Barcelona for 222 million Euros ($270 million) in what remains the most expensive transfer in history.

"I'm really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain," the 29-year-old said in a club statement.

"I'm very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club."There has frequently been speculation in Spain that Barcelona wanted to re-sign him, but Neymar's decision to prolong his deal in the French capital is not a surprise as he has looked increasingly settled at PSG since last season when he helped the club reach the Champions League final.

Related Topics

Paris Barcelona Spain 2017 From PSG Coach Million

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

6 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

6 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

6 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

6 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.