Neymar Gets 'reassuring' Prognosis After Ankle Injury: PSG

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:59 PM

Neymar gets 'reassuring' prognosis after ankle injury: PSG

Neymar has received a "reassuring" prognosis after an X-ray on his injured ankle that forced him to be stretchered off in a Ligue 1 match at the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Neymar has received a "reassuring" prognosis after an X-ray on his injured ankle that forced him to be stretchered off in a Ligue 1 match at the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain said Monday.

"The clinical opinion following a left ankle sprain sustained last night, is reassuring," the club said.

More Stories From Sports

