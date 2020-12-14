Neymar gets 'reassuring' prognosis after ankle injury: PSG

Neymar has received a "reassuring" prognosis after an X-ray on his injured ankle that forced him to be stretchered off in a Ligue 1 match at the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain said Monday

"The clinical opinion following a left ankle sprain sustained last night, is reassuring," the club said.