Neymar Has 34 Million Euro Spanish Tax Debt: Authorities

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar owes more unpaid tax than any other individual on a Spanish authorities' blacklist with debts of 34.6 million euros ($40.5 million), according to an official document published Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar owes more unpaid tax than any other individual on a Spanish authorities' blacklist with debts of 34.6 million Euros ($40.5 million), according to an official document published Wednesday.

The Brazilian, who played for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, tops the list of thousands of Names that was made public by the Spanish tax office.

