UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neymar Has 34 Million Euro Spanish Tax Debt: Authorities

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:11 PM

Neymar has 34 million euro Spanish tax debt: authorities

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar owes more unpaid tax than any other individual on a Spanish authorities' blacklist with debts of 34.6 million euros ($40.5 million), according to an official document published Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar owes more unpaid tax than any other individual on a Spanish authorities' blacklist with debts of 34.6 million Euros ($40.5 million), according to an official document published Wednesday.

The Brazilian, who played for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 before moving to the French club for 222 million euros in the most expensive transfer in history, tops the list of thousands of Names published on the website of the Spanish tax office.

The Spanish press reported last year that Spanish tax authorities were pursuing Neymar for fiscal fraud dating back to his time at Barcelona, but it is the first time that the information has been officially confirmed.

The Spanish tax office, contacted by AFP, did not say whether Neymar's presence on the list was linked to his 2013 transfer to Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos.

But it said that to appear on the list of the highest debtors the individuals had to fulfil several criteria, including missing the final deadline to pay the debt.

Related Topics

Santos Barcelona 2017 From PSG Million

Recent Stories

Citizens asked to strictly follow SOPs in markets ..

17 seconds ago

2,681,932 tourists visit KP since August 13

18 seconds ago

Arteta urges Arsenal to reach Liverpool's level

19 seconds ago

US Military Transport Plane C-130 Hercules Makes E ..

21 seconds ago

UK Signs 'Historic' Fisheries Deal With Norway - G ..

4 minutes ago

'Karachi Theatre Festival-2020' to begin on Thursd ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.