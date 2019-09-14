UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neymar In PSG Team For First Time For Four Months: Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Neymar in PSG team for first time for four months: club

Paris, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Neymar has been named in the Paris Saint-Germain starting lineup for the first time for four months as the French champions face Strasbourg on Saturday.

It remains to be seen what reception the Brazilian, who tried and failed to engineer a move to Barcelona this summer, gets from the Parc des Princes crowd after fans help up a banners telling him to "get lost" at a home game last month.

Related Topics

Strasbourg Barcelona From PSG

Recent Stories

'First Aid Day' observed

11 minutes ago

DERC meeting held for dengue control

11 minutes ago

12 farmers held over stealing water in Sialkot

11 minutes ago

Six power pilferers held in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Health deptt to conduct anti-polio drive every mon ..

16 minutes ago

Mobile phone shop gutted in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.