Neymar in PSG team for first time for four months: club

Paris, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Neymar has been named in the Paris Saint-Germain starting lineup for the first time for four months as the French champions face Strasbourg on Saturday.

It remains to be seen what reception the Brazilian, who tried and failed to engineer a move to Barcelona this summer, gets from the Parc des Princes crowd after fans help up a banners telling him to "get lost" at a home game last month.