Neymar Loses Battle To Be Fit For Barcelona Showdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:46 PM

Neymar loses battle to be fit for Barcelona showdown

Neymar will not be available for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League decider with Barcelona after failing to shake off a thigh injury, the French champions said on Tuesday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Neymar will not be available for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League decider with Barcelona after failing to shake off a thigh injury, the French champions said on Tuesday.

In a statement, PSG said that Brazil forward Neymar "will continue his individual training", saying that a new assessment would be made "in the coming days".

The 29-year-old had begun training with the squad again last week but will not return in time for Wednesday's last 16, second leg clash with his former club at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has been out of action since mid-February after picking up the thigh injury in PSG's French Cup victory over Caen.

The injury meant he also missed the first leg at the Camp Nou, which PSG won 4-1.

More Stories From Sports

