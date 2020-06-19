Neymar Ordered To Pay Barcelona 6.7m Euros
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:29 PM
Neymar must pay 6.7 million euros ($7.53m) to Barcelona, a court ordered Friday after the player's case against his former employer was dismissed
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Neymar must pay 6.7 million Euros ($7.53m) to Barcelona, a court ordered Friday after the player's case against his former employer was dismissed.
After his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 the Brazilian forward sued Barca for 43 million euros he claimed he was due for various bonuses.