Neymar Out Of Brazil's Next World Cup Match With Ankle Injury: Doctor

Muhammad Rameez Published November 25, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Neymar will miss Brazil's next World Cup game against Switzerland after he suffered ankle ligament damage in his team's opening win against Serbia, the team doctor said on Friday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Neymar will miss Brazil's next World Cup game against Switzerland after he suffered ankle ligament damage in his team's opening win against Serbia, the team doctor said on Friday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was seen with a swollen ankle after being substituted during the 2-0 victory against Serbia on Thursday.

Rodrigo Lasmar, the doctor for the Brazilian football federation (CBF), said the 30-year-old had suffered "ligament damage".

Brazil right-back Danilo will also miss Monday's match against Switzerland with an ankle strain.

"We will not have these two players for our next match but they continue their treatment with the aim of recovering in time for the rest of the competition," the doctor said in a video released by the CBF.

