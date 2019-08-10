UrduPoint.com
Neymar Out Of PSG Opener, Exit Talks "more Advanced Than Before" - Club

Neymar out of PSG opener, exit talks

Paris Saint-Germain revealed on Saturday that Neymar is closer to leaving the club after the Brazilian was dropped for the French champions' opening Ligue 1 match with Nimes

Sporting director Leonardo told reporters that talks on the Brazilian's exit were "more advanced than before", but that PSG were "not yet ready to give its approval (to the transfer)".

Real Madrid or a return to Barcelona are the most likely destinations for the world's most expensive footballer.

PSG host Nimes on Sunday evening.

