Neymar says Nike sexual assault claim an 'absurd lie'

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Neymar said Friday that Nike's claim it parted ways with him last year over an employee's accusation he sexually assaulted her was an "absurd lie.""(To) state that my contract was terminated because I did not contribute in good faith to an investigation, is an absurd lie," the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star said in a statement on Instagram, a day after the allegation emerged.