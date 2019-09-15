UrduPoint.com
Neymar Scores Injury-time Winner On PSG Return

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Neymar scores injury-time winner on PSG return

Paris, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Neymar marked his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain for the first time in four months with a stunning overhead kick in injury time that gave his team a 1-0 win over Strasbourg on Saturday.

The world's most expensive player, resigned to another season in France after failing to get the move back to Barcelona he so desired, had been given a hostile reception by angry PSG fans throughout the match at the Parc des Princes.

However, his acrobatic effort in the 92nd minute broke the deadlock and gave PSG a 1-0 win as they stay top of the Ligue 1 table.

