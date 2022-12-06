Neymar Starts For Brazil In World Cup Last-16 Tie Against South Korea
Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2022 | 01:49 AM
Neymar makes his return to Brazil's starting line-up for Monday's World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea
Doha, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 )
The world's most expensive footballer is back for the game at Doha's Stadium 974 after missing Brazil's last two matches with an ankle sprain he suffered in their opening 2-0 win over Serbia.