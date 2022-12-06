Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea

Neymar makes his return to Brazil's starting line-up for Monday's World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea

Doha, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Neymar makes his return to Brazil's starting line-up for Monday's World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea.

The world's most expensive footballer is back for the game at Doha's Stadium 974 after missing Brazil's last two matches with an ankle sprain he suffered in their opening 2-0 win over Serbia.