UrduPoint.com

Neymar Suffers Ankle Sprain In Brazil Win

Muhammad Rameez Published November 25, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Neymar suffers ankle sprain in Brazil win

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Brazil captain Neymar suffered a sprained ankle in his team's World Cup win over Serbia on Thursday and faces a medical assessment in the next 48 hours, the national team doctor said after the match.

Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazilian superstar suffered the injury after a collision with his opponent.

Neymar was substituted in the 79th minute of Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia.

"We need to wait 24 to 48 hours to have a better assessment," Lasmar said. "We have not scheduled any MRI and tomorrow we'll have a new assessment.

"We need to wait, we cannot make any premature comments about his evolution." Neymar was seen limping heavily after the game while photos of the striker showed swelling on his right ankle.

Coach Tite said the Paris Saint-Germain player initially stayed on the field after hurting his ankle "because the team needed him".

He also moved to play down fears that the 30-year-old could face a lay-off long enough to end his World Cup campaign.

"You can be certain that Neymar is going to play in the World Cup," he said.

A downcast-looking Neymar declined to speak to journalists as he left the stadium on Thursday.

Neymar needs just two goals to equal Pele's all-time record tally of 77 for Brazil.

His first World Cup in 2014 ended in agony as he suffered a fractured bone in his back in Brazil's quarter-final win over Colombia.

Without him, the hosts suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat against Germany in the semi-finals.

Four years later Neymar had to race to recover from injury in time to be fit for the tournament in Russia, but Brazil never hit the heights expected of them as they lost to Belgium in the last eight.

The Brazilian talisman also missed the 2019 Copa America after suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle.

In 2021 Neymar missed roughly 10 weeks of the French season after suffering ligament damage to his left ankle following an injury in PSG's victory over Saint Etienne.

Related Topics

World Russia Doctor Germany Brazil Belgium Serbia Colombia 2019 From Race PSG

Recent Stories

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarte ..

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarter-final

8 hours ago
 Golf: Joburg Open scores

Golf: Joburg Open scores

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with ..

Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with political parties

8 hours ago
 Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for ..

Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for Ukraine - Climate Minister

8 hours ago
 Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead ..

Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead of US Dollars - Vice President

8 hours ago
 China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engin ..

China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engines Replacing Russian Made - Re ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.