UrduPoint.com

Neymar To Miss Brazil's Next World Cup Match With Ankle Injury

Muhammad Rameez Published November 25, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Neymar to miss Brazil's next World Cup match with ankle injury

Neymar will sit out Brazil's next World Cup game after he suffered an ankle injury in his team's opening win against Serbia, the team doctor said on Friday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Neymar will sit out Brazil's next World Cup game after he suffered an ankle injury in his team's opening win against Serbia, the team doctor said on Friday.

The Paris Saint-Germain star suffered the injury in the 2-0 victory against Serbia on Thursday when he collided with Nikola Milenkovic during the second half.

The 30-year-old tried to continue but was substituted with about 10 minutes to go and underwent an examination on Friday.

Rodrigo Lasmar, the doctor for the Brazilian football federation (CBF), said the 30-year-old had suffered "ligament damage" and would miss the match against Switzerland on Monday.

Brazil right-back Danilo will also miss the second Group G game with an ankle strain.

"We will not have these two players for our next match but they continue their treatment with the aim of recovering in time for the rest of the competition," the doctor said in a video released by the CBF.

Coach Tite was optimistic after the Serbia match that Neymar would be back to lead Brazil's bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup crown.

"You can be certain that Neymar is going to play in the World Cup," Tite said, adding that the attacker had initially stayed on the pitch after hurting his ankle "because the team needed him".

Related Topics

Football World Doctor Lead Brazil Serbia Switzerland PSG

Recent Stories

Jaguar Land Rover to Cut Output in UK Over Chip Sh ..

Jaguar Land Rover to Cut Output in UK Over Chip Shortage - Reports

8 seconds ago
 Mushaal urges Int'l community to take notice of In ..

Mushaal urges Int'l community to take notice of Indian brutalities in IIOJK

10 seconds ago
 Concerted efforts required to resolve problems of ..

Concerted efforts required to resolve problems of political, ethnic friction: Ka ..

11 seconds ago
 Senior most army officer appointed as country's ar ..

Senior most army officer appointed as country's army chief: Tessori

2 minutes ago
 Govt to improve people's living stander through go ..

Govt to improve people's living stander through good governance: Muqam

2 minutes ago
 PPP leaders, workers sacrificed lives for setting ..

PPP leaders, workers sacrificed lives for setting up democracy, right of people: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.