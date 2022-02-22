UrduPoint.com

Neymar 'very Keen' On Playing In MLS

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Neymar 'very keen' on playing in MLS

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar has said he would be "very keen" on playing Major League Soccer in the US at the end of his career.

The 30-year-old striker said Saturday on a YouTube broadcast with fellow Brazil icon Ronaldo that he was attracted by the MLS Calendar.

"I don't know if I'll go back to play in Brazil. I'm very keen to play in the United States. At least for a season," he said.

"The championship there is short, you have three or four months off," he added with a laugh.

"I could still play a lot of years like that." He also renewed recent complaints about not being sufficiently respected for his performances for the Brazilian national team.

In October, Neymar made headlines when he indicated he could end his international career after the 2022 World Cup, saying the psychological pressure was wearing him down.

He renewed his contract with PSG in May through June 2025, by which point he will be 33.

"I joke around a lot with my friends, I say that 32 is a good age" to retire, he said, laughing.

"But seriously, I don't know. I'm going to play until I'm mentally tired. I'll keep playing as long as I'm doing well in body and mind."

>