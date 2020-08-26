UrduPoint.com
NFL Bengals Defender Arrested For Battery While Dad Missing

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who left the NFL team's training camp when his father went missing, was arrested for battery on Tuesday, according to police in Florida

Alexander allegedly confronted a man who left his father behind on a trip Monday to pick berries. Jean Odney Alexandre, who is from Haiti, has not been seen since.

The Okeechobee County, Florida, Sheriff's Office continues to search for Alexander's father, but the Collier County, Florida, Sheriff's Office said the NFL defender was arrested for misdemeanor battery on Tuesday night.

Alexandre, 65, was reported missing late Monday and since then, helicopter and ground teams with K-9 units have been searching for him.

Alexander spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a one-year contract with the Bengals in March.

He has made 103 tackles, broken up 21 passes, made two interceptions and 4.5 quarterback sacks with the Vikings.

