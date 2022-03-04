UrduPoint.com

NFL Dropping Covid-19 Protocols

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2022 | 09:10 AM

NFL dropping Covid-19 protocols

Los Angeles, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The NFL is suspending all Covid-19 protocols including mandatory testing, masks and contact tracing, according to a memo to teams obtained by US media.

NFL.com was among the outlets that obtained the memo sent Wednesday from the NFL and the Players Association.

"Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control), changes to state law and based upon the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately," the memo said.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of the players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic.

"Should there be reason to reimpose aspects of the protocols or take other measures, we will work closely with the clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and Federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community.

" The league stipulated that it will continue to adhere to state and local regulations designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The measures being discontinued include mandatory "surveillance" testing of players and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Those who report symptoms will still be tested.

Players and staff will no longer be required to wear tracking devices to facilitate contact tracing.

Regardless of vaccination status players and staff are no longer required to wear masks, subject to local regulations.

"All individuals must continue to monitor themselves for symptoms on a daily basis prior to entering the club facility," the league said in the memo, adding that any individual who tests positive for the coronavirus must isolate for five days after the positive test.

