NFL Finds Another Illegal Hit By Suspended Linebacker Burfict

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

NFL finds another illegal hit by suspended linebacker Burfict

New York, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Football League has notified Oakland's Vontaze Burfict that he made another illegal hit on a defenceless Indianapolis Colts player in last Sunday's game.

The league informed the Raiders linebacker by letter of the unflagged hit, the NFL Network and ESPN reported Friday, three days after disciplinary officials suspended him for the rest of the season for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.

Burfict was ejected following a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday against Colts tight end Jack Doyle. The next day, the NFL announced that Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season -- the longest punishment in league history for an on-field incident.

The latest illegal hit apparently will be used as part of the league's case when Burfict has his appeal heard on Tuesday.

Burfict, who has accumulated more than $5.3 million in fines and stripped salary for rule violations, was ejected in the second quarter on Sunday for a blow that NFL vice president Jon Runyan called "unnecessary" and "flagrant.

" The appeal hearing will be presided over by former NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Burfict's suspension could be reduced. He incurred a five-game ban for a 2017 hit to a defenceless player that was trimmed to three games upon appeal.

Brooks also oversaw Burfict's appeal of a three-game suspension in 2016 after a hit upon Antonio Brown, a suspension Brooks upheld.

The Raiders, without Burfict, will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden supported Burfict after the ban.

"It hurts our team really bad," Gruden said. "I'm anxious to see what the appeal says. I'm not happy about it. At all."Burfict played seven seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Raiders this season.

