NFL Issues Browns QB Watson 11-game Ban And $5 Mn Fine

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2022 | 11:23 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was issued with an 11-game ban and fined $5 million by the NFL on Thursday in a settlement between the league and the NFL players union.

Terms of the deal also require Watson to undergo a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and to follow their treatment program.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women during his time with the Houston Texans.

Watson missed the entire 2021 NFL season for "non-injury personal reasons" and was traded to the Browns in March for six NFL Draft picks, three of them first rounders.

The Browns signed Watson to a five-year deal worth $230 million, the largest contract with the most guaranteed money in NFL history.

