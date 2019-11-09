UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL MVP Mahomes To Start For Chiefs After Knee Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

NFL MVP Mahomes to start for Chiefs after knee injury

New York, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee on Sunday after missing two games with a dislocated right kneecap, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

The 24-year-old quarterback increased his amount of work with the starters this week in anticipation he would be ready to face the Titans after suffering the injury October 17 in the first half of a 30-6 Kansas City win at Denver.

Mahomes had been expected to miss at least three games but sat out only two, a 31-24 home loss to Green Bay and a 26-23 home win over Minnesota, before getting the call from Reid that he will start unless something unexpected happens.

"We knew how we've kind of been doing the whole process of the injury in general is just seeing how I felt every single day," Mahomes said.

"I knew I had a chance once I kind of talked to those doctors and they said that as long as I was functioning well, moving well, that I could play this week.

"Coach Reid still wanted me to take it day by day. So I went out here and practiced, and took the reps and I haven't had any pains or any setbacks. And so, as long as we keep going with that, I'm glad to be back out there." A doctor quickly set Mahomes's kneecap into place in the moments following the injury and he has progressed ahead of expectations from there.

Veteran backup Matt Moore won in relief of Mahomes at Denver and went 1-1 in two starts.

The Chiefs lead the AFC West division at 6-3, one game ahead of Oakland, and hope to remain unbeaten on the road after five away games.

Related Topics

Road Doctor Kansas City Lead Green Bay Oakland Denver October Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

8 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

9 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

10 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

10 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.