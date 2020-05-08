UrduPoint.com
NFL Plans Usual 2020 Dates But Ready To Adjust Schedule

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:44 PM

NFL plans usual 2020 dates but ready to adjust schedule

While the NFL is planning to play the 2020 season from September to early February as usual, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is ready to make coronavirus adjustments as needed

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :While the NFL is planning to play the 2020 season from September to early February as usual, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is ready to make coronavirus adjustments as needed.

The league released its schedule for next season Thursday night with the opener set for September 10 when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Houston Texans.

Super Bowl 55 is set for February 7, 2021 at Tampa, Florida.

The NFL has already had to make some adjustments for the global pandemic, dropping games planned for England and Mexico during the 2020 campaign and staging last month's NFL Draft in virtual fashion rather than as a spectacular event in Las Vegas as originally envisioned.

A league meeting of team owners and other officials later this month will be conducted in virtual fashion rather than as a Southern California gathering due to the deadly virus outbreak.

Being adaptable is also part of the NFL's planning when it comes to the 2020 season, Goodell said, with eyes on whatever advice might come from medical experts as the weeks pass.

