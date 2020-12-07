NFL: Results and standings

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :results on Sunday in the National Football League: Detroit 34 Chicago 30 Cleveland 41 Tennessee 35 Indianapolis 26 Houston 20 Jacksonville 24 Minnesota 27 / OT New Orleans 21 Atlanta 16 Las Vegas 31 N.Y.

Jets 28 Cincinnati 7 Miami 19 N.Y. Giants 17 Seattle 12 L.A. Rams 38 Arizona 28 Philadelphia 16 Green Bay 30 New England 45 L.A. Chargers 0 Kansas City 22 Denver 16 Monday Washington at Pittsburgh Buffalo at San Francisco Tuesday Dallas at Baltimore Standings (p w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Division Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282 Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212 New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255 N.Y.

Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353 North Division Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188 129 Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214 Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308 South Division Tennessee 8 4 0 .

667 359 326 33 Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273 Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323 Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352 West Division x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254 Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347 Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320 L.A.

Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345 National Football Conference East Division N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265 Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243 Philadelphia 3 8 1 .292 253 307 Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359 North Division Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299 Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329 Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284 Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358 South Division x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241 Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300 West Division L.A.

Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243 Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321 Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254x-clinched playoff spot.