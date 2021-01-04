NFL: Results And Standings
Washington, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Results on the final Sunday of the National Football League season: Sunday's results Tampa Bay 44 Atlanta 27 NY Giants 23 Dallas 19 New England 28 NY Jets 14 Minnesota 37 Detroit 35 Cleveland 24 Pittsburgh 22 Baltimore 38 Cincinnati 3 Buffalo 56 Miami 26 Seattle 26 San Francisco 23 LA Rams 18 Arizona 7 Indianapolis 28 Jacksonville 14 Tennessee 41 Houston 38 Las Vegas 32 Denver 31 LA Chargers 38 Kansas City 21 Green Bay 35 Chicago 16 New Orleans 33 Carolina 7 Washington 20 Philadelphia 14 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East y-Buffalo 13 3 0 .813 501 375 Miami 10 6 0 .625 404 338 New England 7 9 0 .438 326 353 N.Y.
Jets 2 14 0 .125 243 457 AFC North y-Pittsburgh 12 4 0 .750 416 312 x-Baltimore 11 5 0 .688 468 303 x-Cleveland 11 5 0 .688 408 419 Cincinnati 4 11 1 .281 311 424 AFC South y-Tennessee 11 5 0 .
688 491 439 x-Indianapolis 11 5 0 .688 451 362 Houston 4 12 0 .250 384 464 Jacksonville 1 15 0 .063 306 492 AFC West z-Kansas City 14 2 0 .875 473 362 Las Vegas 8 8 0 .500 434 478 L.A.
Chargers 7 9 0 .438 384 426 Denver 5 11 0 .313 323 446 National Football Conference NFC East y-Washington 7 9 0 .438 335 329 N.Y. Giants 6 10 0 .375 280 357 Dallas 6 10 0 .375 395 473 Philadelphia 4 11 1 .281 334 418 NFC North z-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 509 369 x-Chicago 8 8 0 .500 372 370 Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 430 475 Detroit 5 11 0 .313 377 519 NFC South y-New Orleans 12 4 0 .750 482 337 x-Tampa Bay 11 5 0 .688 492 355 Carolina 5 11 0 .313 350 402 Atlanta 4 12 0 .250 396 414 NFC West y-Seattle 12 4 0 .750 459 371 x-L.A.
Rams 10 6 0 .625 370 296 Arizona 8 8 0 .500 410 365 San Francisco 6 10 0 .375 376 390(z-clinched top seed, y-clinched division title, x-clinched playoff berth)afp