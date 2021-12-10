NFL: Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 10:00 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :results on Thursday in the National Football League: Pittsburgh 28 Minnesota 36 Playing Sunday Baltimore at Cleveland Jacksonville at Tennessee Las Vegas at Kansas City New Orleans at New York Jets Dallas at Washington Atlanta at Carolina Seattle at Houston Detroit at Denver New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers San Francisco at Cincinnati Buffalo at Tampa Bay Chicago at Green Bay Playing Monday Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 Buffalo 7 5 0 .583 336 196 Miami 6 7 0 .462 272 322 N.Y.
Jets 3 9 0 .250 217 367 North Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 282 260 Cincinnati 7 5 0 .583 331 267 Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 244 286 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267 South Tennessee 8 4 0 .
667 304 290 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 Houston- e 2 10 0 .167 164 323 Jacksonville 2 10 0 .167 180 320 West Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 303 259 L.A.
Chargers 7 5 0 .583 314 315 Las Vegas 6 6 0 .500 274 312 Denver 6 6 0 .500 237 218 National Football Conference East Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267 Washington 6 6 0 .500 246 297 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 N.Y.
Giants 4 8 0 .333 211 273 North Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 Chicago 4 8 0 .333 201 287 Detroit 1 10 1 .125 203 316 South Tampa Bay 9 3 0 .750 377 270 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 216 332 New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276 West Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224 L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270San Francisco 6 6 0 .500 303 278Seattle 4 8 0 .333 239 249.