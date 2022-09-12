UrduPoint.com

NFL: Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2022 | 10:50 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Los Angeles, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: New Orleans 27 Atlanta 26 San Francisco 10 Chicago 19 Pittsburgh 23 Cincinnati 20 (OT) Philadelphia 38 Detroit 35 New England 7 Miami 20 Baltimore 24 New York Jets 9 Jacksonville 22 Washington 28 Cleveland 26 Carolina 24 Indianapolis 20 Houston 20 (OT) New York Giants 21 Tennessee 20 Green Bay 7 Minnesota 23 Kansas City 44 Arizona 21 Las Vegas 19 Los Angeles Chargers 24 Tampa Bay 19 Dallas 3 Played Thursday Buffalo 31 Los Angeles Rams 10 Playing Monday Denver at Seattle Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Miami 1 0 0 1.000 20 7 Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10 N.Y.

Jets 0 1 0 .000 9 24 New England 0 1 0 .000 7 20 North Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 20 Baltimore 1 0 0 1.

000 24 9 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 23 South Houston 0 0 1 .500 20 20 Indianapolis 0 0 1 .500 20 20 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 22 28 West L.A.

Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 24 19 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 0 0 Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 24 Denver 0 0 0 - 0 0 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35 Washington 1 0 0 1.000 28 22 N.Y.

Giants 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 19 North Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7 Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 35 38 South New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 27 26 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 24 26 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 26 27 West Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 44 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 10 19Seattle 0 0 0 - 0 0.

