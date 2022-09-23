UrduPoint.com

NFL: Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published September 23, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Pittsburgh 17 Cleveland 29 Playing Sunday Houston at Chicago Las Vegas at Tennessee Kansas City at Indianapolis Buffalo at Miami Detroit at Minnesota Baltimore at New England Cincinnati at New York Jets Philadelphia at Washington New Orleans at Carolina Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Atlanta at Seattle Green Bay at Tampa Bay San Francisco at Denver Playing Monday Dallas at New York Giants Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45 Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17 N.Y.

Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54 New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34 North Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .

333 54 66 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43 South Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28 Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36 Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44 Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62 West Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45 L.A.

Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46 Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26 Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53 National Football Conference East N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36 Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 62 42 Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36 North Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33 Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37 South Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58 West San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26 L.A.

Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43.

