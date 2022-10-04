UrduPoint.com

NFL: Results And Standings

Published October 04, 2022

NFL: Results and standings

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Results and standings on Monday in the National Football League: Los Angeles Rams 9 San Francisco 24 Sunday's results Kansas City 41 Tampa Bay 31 Minnesota 28 New Orleans 25 Cleveland 20 Atlanta 23 Buffalo 23 Baltimore 20 Washington 10 Dallas 25 Seattle 48 Detroit 45 Los Angeles Chargers 34 Houston 24 Tennessee 24 Indianapolis 17 Chicago 12 New York Giants 20 Jacksonville 21 Philadelphia 29 New York Jets 24 Pittsburgh 20 Arizona 26 Carolina 16 New England 24 Green Bay 27 (OT) Denver 23 Las Vegas 32 Thursday's result Miami 15 Cincinnati 27 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91 Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58 N.Y.

Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101 New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98 North Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95 Cincinnati 2 2 0 .

500 91 70 Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90 South Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101 Indianapolis 1 2 1 .375 57 85 Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93 West Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96 L.A.

Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108 Denver 2 2 0 .500 66 68 Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 115 71 Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62 N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71 Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107 North Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80 Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141 South Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68 Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101 Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85 New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96 West L.A.

Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46.

