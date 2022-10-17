NFL results and standings

UrduPoint.com

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Philadelphia 26 Dallas 17 Atlanta 28 San Francisco 14 New England 38 Cleveland 15 New York Jets 27 Green Bay 10 Indianapolis 34 Jacksonville 27 Minnesota 24 Miami 16 Cincinnati 30 New Orleans 26 Tampa Bay 20 Pittsburgh 18 New York Giants 24 Baltimore 20 Los Angeles Rams 24 Carolina 10 Seattle 19 Arizona 9 Buffalo 24 Kansas City 20 Monday's game Denver at Los Angeles Chargers Thursday's result Washington 12 Chicago 7 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 NY Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128 Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155 New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113 North Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141 Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115 Cleveland 2 4 0 .

333 148 163 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146 South Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121 Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114 Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99 West Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149 LA Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136 Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80 Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 NY Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113 Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98 Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135 North Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118 Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170 South Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136 New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 141 158 Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146 West San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89 LA Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163Arizona 2 4 0 .333 114 142

