NFL Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

NFL results and standings

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :results and standings on Monday in the National Football League: Baltimore 27 New Orleans 13 Played Sunday: Tennessee 17 Kansas City 20 (OT) Miami 35 Chicago 32 Los Angeles Chargers 20 Atlanta 17 Cincinnati 42 Carolina 21 Detroit 15 Green Bay 9 New England 26 Indianapolis 3 New York Jets 20 Buffalo 17 Minnesota 20 Washington 17 Jacksonville 27 Las Vegas 20 Seattle 31 Arizona 21 Tampa Bay 16 Los Angeles Rams 13 Played Thursday: Philadelphia 29 Houston 17 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118 N.Y.

Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176 Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224 New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166 North Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .

250 120 197 South Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158 Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178 Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183 West Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189 L.A.

Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192 North Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161 Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216 Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234 South Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164 Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 217 225 New Orleans 3 6 0 .333 212 227 Carolina 2 7 0 .222 179 228 West Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147L.A.

Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241.

