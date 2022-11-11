NFL Results And Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2022 | 10:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Atlanta 15 Carolina 25 Playing Sunday Seattle at Tampa Bay Minnesota at Buffalo Detroit at Chicago Denver at Tennessee Jacksonville at Kansas City Cleveland at Miami Houston at New York Giants New Orleans at Pittsburgh Indianapolis at Las Vegas Dallas at Green Bay Arizona at Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco Playing Monday Washington at Philadelphia Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118 N.Y.
Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176 Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224 New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166 North Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .
250 120 197 South Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158 Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178 Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183 West Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189 L.A.
Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192 North Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161 Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216 Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234 South Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250 New Orleans 3 6 0 .333 212 227 Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243 West Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147L.A.
Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241.