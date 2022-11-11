UrduPoint.com

NFL Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2022 | 10:10 AM

NFL results and standings

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Atlanta 15 Carolina 25 Playing Sunday Seattle at Tampa Bay Minnesota at Buffalo Detroit at Chicago Denver at Tennessee Jacksonville at Kansas City Cleveland at Miami Houston at New York Giants New Orleans at Pittsburgh Indianapolis at Las Vegas Dallas at Green Bay Arizona at Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco Playing Monday Washington at Philadelphia Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118 N.Y.

Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176 Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224 New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166 North Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .

250 120 197 South Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158 Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178 Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183 West Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189 L.A.

Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192 North Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161 Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216 Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234 South Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250 New Orleans 3 6 0 .333 212 227 Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243 West Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147L.A.

Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241.

Related Topics

Football Washington San Francisco Los Angeles Las Vegas Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

52 minutes ago
 Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

9 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

9 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

10 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.