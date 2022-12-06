NFL Results And Standings
Washington, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :results and standings on Monday in the National Football League: New Orleans 16 Tampa Bay 17 Played Sunday Pittsburgh 19 Atlanta 16 Green Bay 28 Chicago 19 Jacksonville 14 Detroit 40 New York Jets 22 Minnesota 27 Washington 20 New York Giants 20 (OT) Tennessee 10 Philadelphia 35 Denver 9 Baltimore 10 Cleveland 27 Houston 14 Seattle 27 Los Angeles Rams 23 Miami 17 San Francisco 33 Kansas City 24 Cincinnati 27 Los Angeles Chargers 20 Las Vegas 27 Indianapolis 19 Dallas 54 Played Thursday Buffalo 24 New England 10 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 209 Miami 8 4 0 .667 299 289 N.Y.
Jets 7 5 0 .583 252 223 New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226 North Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 285 236 Cincinnati 8 4 0 .667 312 255 Cleveland 5 7 0 .
417 290 300 Pittsburgh 5 7 0 .417 213 277 South Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 219 240 Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298 Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 258 272 Houston 1 10 1 .125 188 287 West Kansas City 9 3 0 .750 350 270 L.A.
Chargers 6 6 0 .500 270 309 Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 292 296 Denver 3 9 0 .250 166 204 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 11 1 0 .917 338 226 Dallas 9 3 0 .750 333 206 N.Y. Giants 7 4 1 .625 245 252 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256 North Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 289 279 Detroit 5 7 0 .417 315 324 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333 South Tampa Bay 6 6 0 .500 217 219 Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266 New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297 West San Francisco 8 4 0 .667 282 190 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 318 304Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321L.A.
Rams 3 9 0 .250 201 280.