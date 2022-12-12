NFL Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez Published December 12, 2022 | 09:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Los Angeles Chargers 23 Miami 17 Buffalo 20 New York Jets 12 Cincinnati 23 Cleveland 10 Dallas 27 Houston 23 Detroit 34 Minnesota 23 Philadelphia 48 New York Giants 22 Baltimore 16 Pittsburgh 14 Jacksonville 36 Tennessee 22 Kansas City 34 Denver 28 Carolina 30 Seattle 24 San Francisco 35 Tampa Bay 7 Playing Monday New England at Arizona Thursday's result Los Angeles Rams 17 Las Vegas 16 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 353 221 Miami 8 5 0 .615 316 312 N.Y.
Jets 7 6 0 .538 264 243 New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226 North Baltimore 9 4 0 .692 301 250 Cincinnati 9 4 0 .692 335 265 Cleveland 5 8 0 .385 300 323 Pittsburgh 5 8 0 .385 227 293 South Tennessee 7 6 0 .
538 241 276 Jacksonville 5 8 0 .385 294 294 Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298 Houston 1 11 1 .115 211 314 West Kansas City 10 3 0 .769 384 298 L.A.
Chargers 7 6 0 .538 295 326 Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313 Denver 3 10 0 .231 194 238 National Football Conference East x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 386 248 Dallas 10 3 0 .769 360 229 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256 N.Y.
Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300 North Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 312 313 Detroit 6 7 0 .462 349 347 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333 South Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 224 254 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 260 290 Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297 West San Francisco 9 4 0 .692 317 197 Seattle 7 6 0 .538 342 334 Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321 L.A.
Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296 x-clinched playoff berth.