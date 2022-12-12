UrduPoint.com

NFL Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published December 12, 2022 | 09:50 AM

NFL results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Los Angeles Chargers 23 Miami 17 Buffalo 20 New York Jets 12 Cincinnati 23 Cleveland 10 Dallas 27 Houston 23 Detroit 34 Minnesota 23 Philadelphia 48 New York Giants 22 Baltimore 16 Pittsburgh 14 Jacksonville 36 Tennessee 22 Kansas City 34 Denver 28 Carolina 30 Seattle 24 San Francisco 35 Tampa Bay 7 Playing Monday New England at Arizona Thursday's result Los Angeles Rams 17 Las Vegas 16 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 353 221 Miami 8 5 0 .615 316 312 N.Y.

Jets 7 6 0 .538 264 243 New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226 North Baltimore 9 4 0 .692 301 250 Cincinnati 9 4 0 .692 335 265 Cleveland 5 8 0 .385 300 323 Pittsburgh 5 8 0 .385 227 293 South Tennessee 7 6 0 .

538 241 276 Jacksonville 5 8 0 .385 294 294 Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298 Houston 1 11 1 .115 211 314 West Kansas City 10 3 0 .769 384 298 L.A.

Chargers 7 6 0 .538 295 326 Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313 Denver 3 10 0 .231 194 238 National Football Conference East x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 386 248 Dallas 10 3 0 .769 360 229 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256 N.Y.

Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300 North Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 312 313 Detroit 6 7 0 .462 349 347 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333 South Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 224 254 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 260 290 Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297 West San Francisco 9 4 0 .692 317 197 Seattle 7 6 0 .538 342 334 Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321 L.A.

Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296 x-clinched playoff berth.

Related Topics

Football Washington San Francisco Los Angeles Las Vegas Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

49 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.