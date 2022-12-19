NFL Results And Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Philadelphia 25 Chicago 20 Atlanta 18 New Orleans 21 Detroit 20 New York Jets 17 Pittsburgh 24 Carolina 16 Dallas 34 Jacksonville 40 (OT) Kansas City 30 Houston 24 (OT) Arizona 15 Denver 24 New England 24 Las Vegas 30 Tennessee 14 Los Angeles Chargers 17 Cincinnati 34 Tampa Bay 23 New York Giants 20 Washington 12 Played Saturday Indianapolis 36 Minnesota 39 (OT) Baltimore 3 Cleveland 13 Miami 29 Buffalo 32 Played Thursday San Francisco 21 Seattle 13 Playing Monday Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250 Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344 New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269 N.Y.
Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263 North Cincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288 Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263 Cleveland 6 8 0 .
429 313 326 Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309 South Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293 Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328 Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337 Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344 West y-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322 L.A.
Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340 Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337 Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253 National Football Conference East x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268 x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269 N.Y. Giants 8 5 1 .607 287 312 Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276 North y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349 Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358 South Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314 New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333 West y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210 Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355 L.A.
Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296 Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372 x-clinched playoff berthy-clinched division title.