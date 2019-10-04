NFL: Results And Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :results and standings after Thursday's game in the National Football League: LA Rams 29 Seattle 30 Sunday's games Arizona at Cincinnati Buffalo at Tennessee Chicago v Oakland (at London) Tampa Bay at New Orleans Minnesota at NY Giants NY Jets at Philadelphia Baltimore at Pittsburgh New England at Washington Jacksonville at Carolina Atlanta at Houston Denver at LA Chargers Green Bay at Dallas Indianapolis at Kansas City Monday's game Cleveland at San Francisco Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East New England Patriots 4 0 0 1.000 122 27 Buffalo Bills 3 1 0 .750 76 63 New York Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70 Miami Dolphins 0 4 0 .000 26 163 AFC North Cleveland Browns 2 2 0 .500 89 91 Baltimore Ravens 2 2 0 .500 135 100 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 3 0 .250 76 88 Cincinnati Bengals 0 4 0 .000 57 110 AFC South Houston Texans 2 2 0 .
500 78 78 Indianapolis Colts 2 2 0 .500 94 102 Jacksonville Jaguars 2 2 0 .500 84 84 Tennessee Titans 2 2 0 .500 91 62 AFC West Kansas City Chiefs 4 0 0 1.000 135 94 Oakland Raiders 2 2 0 .500 79 102 Los Angeles Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74 Denver Broncos 0 4 0 .000 70 93 National Football Conference NFC East Dallas Cowboys 3 1 0 .750 107 56 Philadelphia Eagles 2 2 0 .500 110 105 New York Giants 2 2 0 .500 87 97 Washington Redskins 0 4 0 .000 66 118 NFC North Green Bay Packers 3 1 0 .750 85 69 Chicago Bears 3 1 0 .750 66 45 Detroit Lions 2 1 1 .625 97 95 Minnesota Vikings 2 2 0 .500 84 63 NFC South New Orleans Saints 3 1 0 .750 84 92 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 2 0 .500 123 117 Carolina Panthers 2 2 0 .500 95 80 Atlanta Falcons 1 3 0 .500 70 99 NFC West San Francisco 49ers 3 0 0 1.000 96 54 Seattle Seahawks 4 1 0 .800 133 118Los Angeles Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134Arizona Cardinals 0 3 1 .125 74 115