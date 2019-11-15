NFL: Results and standings

Results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League

results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Thursday's game Cleveland 21 Pittsburgh 7 Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150 Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268 NY Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238 AFC North Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189 Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202 Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228 Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259 AFC South Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 AFC West Kansas City 6 4 0 .

600 284 239 Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 LA Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170 National Football Conference NFC East Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 NY Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 NFC North Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182 Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157 Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237 NFC South New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182 Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228 Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279 Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259 NFC West San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254LA Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281