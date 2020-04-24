NFL star Brady enters wrong house in mix up: report

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady got his signals crossed trying to visit his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and walked into a neighboring house by mistake, celebrity website TMZ reported Thursday

Brady's blunder came April 7 as the 42-year-old quarterback, a newcomer to the Tampa area after playing the past 20 NFL seasons for the New England Patriots, searched for the home of Bucs offensive mastermind Byron Leftwich, according to TMZ.

Brady knew Leftwich was expecting him to pick up team-related materials so he just walked into the home of David Kramer without knocking, setting down two bags without realizing Leftwich's house, which has similar white and gray paint and triangular roofs, was the larger one next door.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer told MZ.

"He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face.

"He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?" An apologetic Brady hustled out of the home as if he were being chased by an NFL defender.

"He was like, 'I am so sorry. I am so sorry," Kramer said. "Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster."Brady, with more Super Bowl rings than any player in NFL history, went next door and finally found the coach who will direct his plays next season when the record-setting passer makes his debut with the Buccaneers.

It wasn't the only trouble Brady has had since the move to Florida. He was told last week to leave a public park in Tampa when he tried to work out there in breach the city's stay-at-home coronavirus rules.