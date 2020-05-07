UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL Wants Protocols In Place To Reopen Team Facilities May 15

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

NFL wants protocols in place to reopen team facilities May 15

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has unveiled protocols that would allow clubs to reopen team facilities to non-players and told all 32 clubs to have them in place by May 15

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has unveiled protocols that would allow clubs to reopen team facilities to non-players and told all 32 clubs to have them in place by May 15.

In a memo outlining the route to safely reopen workout areas, Goodell asked each club to have an infection response team in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down US sports leagues.

NFL facilities have been closed since March 25 due to the deadly virus outbreak.

The NFL, planning to start its next season on schedule in September, says state government officials must approve reopening facilities while social distancing and other safety measures must be followed.

No more than 50% of team staff would be allowed back into facilities, although players who were recovering from injuries would be allowed back as well in the first phase of the gradual reopening plan.

"The protocols are intended to allow for a safe and phased reopening," Goodell's memo said. "The first phase would involve a number of non-player personnel.

"No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue a course of therapy and rehabilitation that was underway when facilities were initially closed.

"Clubs should take steps to have these protocols in place by Friday, May 15 in anticipation of being advised when club facilities will formally reopen."

Related Topics

Sports March May September All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

19 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

US stocks open up despite another jobless claims s ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.