NFL's Dolphins Hire McDaniel As New Head Coach

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Mike McDaniel has been hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, replacing the fired Brian Flores and making him just the fourth minority head coach in the National Football League.

The 38-year-old McDaniel will be taking on his first head coaching role after spending this past season as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

"We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach!" the team announced in a tweet.

McDaniel takes over for Flores, who was fired and then filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.

McDaniel, who identifies as multiracial, beat out Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Kellen Moore for the job which became vacant when the Dolphins fired Flores on January 10.

The other three minority head coaches in the league are Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Tomlin, New York Jets Robert Saleh and Washington Commanders Ron Rivera.

The 49ers will receive two third-round draft selections as compensation under the Rooney Rule for developing a minority assistant who went on to an NFL head-coaching position.

McDaniel has spent 15 seasons in the NFL with the last five as a member of the 49ers. He played college football at Yale and also did a coaching stint with the UFL's Sacramento Mountain Lions.

Flores filed the lawsuit against the league, the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos last week over potential job interviews and his firing by the Dolphins.

In that lawsuit, Flores alleges that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss during the latter part of the 2019 season in a bid to improve the team's draft position.

