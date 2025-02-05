NG Blues Sails Into Inter Club Cricket Tourney Quarter Final
Muhammad Rameez Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Nazimabad Gymkhana Blues easily defeated Metropolitan cricket Club by 8 Wickets to move into the quarter final of Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.
A fine batting display by Qadir Khan and Ghani Subhan who scored fifties and economical bowling performance by medium pacer Najeeb ur Rehman helped the NG Blues to sail smoothly into the next stage of the tournament being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Master Oil Lubricant.
In the first innings of the match Metropolitan Cricket Club scored 156 all out in 34.
2 overs. MCC’s Abdur Rehman scored 67 runs with 6 fours and one sixer while Saifullah scored 19. Najeeb ur Rehman of NG Blues clinched 3 wickets for 26 while Zafar Ali and Naeem Gul took 2 wickets each.
Nazimabad Gymkhana Blues achieved the target in the 23rd over (22.2 overs) with the loss of two wickets. A fine batting performance by Qadir Khan, 70 not out with 7 boundaries and 4 sixes, and 64 run innings of Ghani Subhan helped the club to easily reach the quarter final.
