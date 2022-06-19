UrduPoint.com

Ngidi Strikes Before Rain Returns In India-S. Africa T20 Decider

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 19, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Bangalore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A second rain interruption stopped play during India's innings in the fifth and deciding Twenty20 international against South Africa on Sunday, with the match already reduced to 19-overs-a-side.

The hosts were 28 for two in 3.3 overs, after being invited to bat first in Bangalore as South African quick Lungi Ngidi removed the openers.

Play started 50 minutes late, after rain forced the teams to head off the field just before the first ball was bowled.

Ngidi bowled the left-handed Ishan Kishan for 15, and then got Ruturaj Gaikwad caught at mid-on for 10. Shreyas Iyer, on nought, and skipper Rishabh Pant, on one, were batting.

The second stoppage will likely further cut the number of overs per innings in the match.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the line-up due to an elbow injury he suffered in the team's previous loss. Keshav Maharaj is the stand-in-captain.

