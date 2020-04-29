NHL 2020-21 Season May Start in December Due to COVID-19 - Reports

The management of the National Hockey League (NHL) considers a possibility to postpone the start of the next season to early December in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The management of the National Hockey League (NHL) considers a possibility to postpone the start of the next season to early December in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported, citing sources.

Previous reports said that the new season could start in November.

According to The Athletic, NHL still hopes to hold a full 82-game season despite the late start that would mean cancellation of All-Star weekend and shortening the Christmas holiday break. Under this scenario, the regular season will continue in May and playoffs will be held until July 2021.

The current NHL season started in October 2019 and was suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic. It is yet unclear whether it will be finished later or canceled altogether.