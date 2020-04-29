UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL 2020-21 Season May Start In December Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:03 PM

NHL 2020-21 Season May Start in December Due to COVID-19 - Reports

The management of the National Hockey League (NHL) considers a possibility to postpone the start of the next season to early December in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The management of the National Hockey League (NHL) considers a possibility to postpone the start of the next season to early December in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported, citing sources.

Previous reports said that the new season could start in November.

According to The Athletic, NHL still hopes to hold a full 82-game season despite the late start that would mean cancellation of All-Star weekend and shortening the Christmas holiday break. Under this scenario, the regular season will continue in May and playoffs will be held until July 2021.

The current NHL season started in October 2019 and was suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic. It is yet unclear whether it will be finished later or canceled altogether.

Related Topics

Hockey Christmas May July October November December 2019 Media

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

35 minutes ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

50 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.