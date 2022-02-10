UrduPoint.com

NHL Canadiens Name St. Louis Coach After Firing Ducharme

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 10:30 AM

NHL Canadiens name St. Louis coach after firing Ducharme

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Martin St. Louis, a Stanley Cup winner and two-time NHL scoring champion, was named coach of the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, hours after the club fired Dominique Ducharme from the job.

St. Louis, a 46-year-old native of suburban Laval who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, has never been a head coach but served as a consultant to Columbus in the 2018-19 campaign.

"We're very happy to welcome Martin to the Canadiens organization," Montreal general manager Kent Hughes said. "Not only are we adding an excellent hockey man, but with Martin we are bringing in a proven winner and a man whose competitive qualities are recognized by all who have crossed his path." In 16 NHL seasons from 1998-2015, St. Louis had 391 goals and set up 642 others over 1,134 games with the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004, the same season he captured the Hart Trophy as the NHL Most Valuable Player and won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring leader.

He also won the scoring crown in 2012-13.

Ducharme was fired after a league-low eight wins in 45 games this season and a day after falling 7-1 on home ice to New Jersey, the Canadiens' seventh loss in a row.

"At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change," Hughes said.

Since being named head coach last February, Ducharme went 23-46 with 14 overtime losses with the Canadiens.

Montreal made a shock run to last year's Stanley Cup final, their first appearance in the championship round since 1993, only to lose to Tampa Bay.

The Canadiens have struggled this season with injuries, lacking star defenseman Shea Weber and goaltender Carey price all season.

Ducharme, 48, became the fourth NHL coach fired this season with two others resigning.

Related Topics

Hockey Rangers Job Calgary Stanley Man Same Price Columbus Hughes St. Louis Tampa New York February 2018 All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

1 hour ago
 UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

10 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

10 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

10 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>