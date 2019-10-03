UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL Champion Blues Fall In Overtime To Caps In Season Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:00 AM

NHL champion Blues fall in overtime to Caps in season opener

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The St. Louis Blues raised their NHL championship banner and raced to a 2-0 lead on Wednesday before the Washington Capitals roared back to capture their season-opener 3-2 in overtime.

Jakub Vrana scored the game-winner for the Caps in the duel of the last two Stanley Cup champions.

Washington had tied the game with 7:32 remaining in the second period with a power play goal by Dmitry Orlov.

The Blues opened the evening at Enterprise Center in St. Louis celebrating their run to a first Stanley Cup championship last season.

Blues players filed past the Stanley Cup during player introductions, and Ryan O'Reilly carried on the Conn Smythe Trophy, which he won voted as Most Valuable Player of the playoffs.

He was followed by captain Alex Pietrangelo, who took the Stanley Cup on a procession around the ice to commemorate the Blues' seven-game victory over the Boston Bruins in last season's Stanley Cup finals.

An energized St. Louis scored just 53 seconds into the contest against the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Capitals as Sammy Blais finished off a pass from David Perron.

Alex Pietrangelo made it 2-0 on a power-play goal, firing in a one-timer off a defensive past from Justin Faulk.

Alex Ovechkin scored with 4:23 remaining in the period to put the Capitals on the board.

Washington knotted the score with 7:32 left in the second on a power-play goal by Dmitry Orlov.

The contest was one of four opening night games.

Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk scored the first goal of the season 24 seconds into the Senators' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But Auston Matthews' opening night magic continued, the Maple Leafs center scoring twice in a 5-3 victory over the Sens.

Related Topics

Firing Washington Toronto Stanley David Lead Enterprise St. Louis Boston 2018 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

I have learned a lot about living in space: Hazza ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

10 hours ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

11 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

11 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.