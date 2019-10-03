NHL champion Blues fall in overtime to Caps in season opener

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The St. Louis Blues raised their NHL championship banner and raced to a 2-0 lead on Wednesday before the Washington Capitals roared back to capture their season-opener 3-2 in overtime.

Jakub Vrana scored the game-winner for the Caps in the duel of the last two Stanley Cup champions.

Washington had tied the game with 7:32 remaining in the second period with a power play goal by Dmitry Orlov.

The Blues opened the evening at Enterprise Center in St. Louis celebrating their run to a first Stanley Cup championship last season.

Blues players filed past the Stanley Cup during player introductions, and Ryan O'Reilly carried on the Conn Smythe Trophy, which he won voted as Most Valuable Player of the playoffs.

He was followed by captain Alex Pietrangelo, who took the Stanley Cup on a procession around the ice to commemorate the Blues' seven-game victory over the Boston Bruins in last season's Stanley Cup finals.

An energized St. Louis scored just 53 seconds into the contest against the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Capitals as Sammy Blais finished off a pass from David Perron.

Alex Pietrangelo made it 2-0 on a power-play goal, firing in a one-timer off a defensive past from Justin Faulk.

Alex Ovechkin scored with 4:23 remaining in the period to put the Capitals on the board.

The contest was one of four opening night games.

Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk scored the first goal of the season 24 seconds into the Senators' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But Auston Matthews' opening night magic continued, the Maple Leafs center scoring twice in a 5-3 victory over the Sens.