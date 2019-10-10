NHL Could Benefit from Playing Against Russians at Olympics - US Hockey Star Mark Howe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) American and Canadian athletes in the National Hockey League (NHL) could benefit from the experience of playing against Russian teams in the Olympic Games, US hockey legend Mark Howe told Sputnik.

"If the NHL goes to the Olympics in Beijing in 2022, it obviously would be the best product available. I personally would like it," Howe said, recalling how his own experiences in international tournaments helped sharpen his skills.

The NHL stopped allowing its players to participate in the annual Olympic Winter Games in 2018, citing steep financial costs and high risk of injury ahead of the league's official season.

But Howe spoke positively about his experiences at the Olympic Games, recalling how he told his father, the legendary Gordie Howe, about how impressed he was by the skills of his Russian opponents.

In 1972, at age 16, Howe became the youngest hockey player to ever earn an Olympic medal after his team took the Silver in Sapporo, Japan. The Soviet Union took home the Gold medal.

"I remember I came back from Sapporo and told my dad how good the Soviets were, their goalie [Vladislav Tretyak] played great," Howe said.

Howe recalled that at the time he was not even aware that the Soviet Union and European nations had so many great teams, and he had heard nothing about legendary Russian players such as Valeri Kharlamov, Alexander Maltsev, Alexander Yakushev and others.

"That Games took place in February, while the historical Summit Series between the USSR and Canada started in September," he recalled.

"By that time we had learned about them already."

Howe said he also supports the idea of allowing NHL players to take part in the the World Cup of Hockey with leading hockey national teams in the coming years.

"I think it would be good," he said. "I was not a part of that, but I know [that] for a lot of young players its is the first opportunity to play in a big tournament."

Such competition would be a great opportunity for players who might not get a chance to play in the Olympic Games but want to represent their country, he added.

Howe also supported the idea of exhibition games between the NHL and Russia's Continental Hockey League (KHL).

"We had a game against Soviets when I played for the Philadelphia Flyers, and a couple of times on the junior level," he said. "It was great. If it works for the league, works for players, I always support."

Howe did expressed some concern that long trans-Atlantic voyages could throw players off their stride, but admitted that he is probably "an old fashion guy."

"If the NHL is for it, I am for it, too," the US hockey legend said.

How played 16 seasons for the NHL and six seasons in the World Hockey Association and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. Now aged 64, he serves as a director of scouting for the Detroit Red Wings.