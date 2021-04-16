UrduPoint.com
NHL Delays Canucks' Return From Covid-19 Outbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

Vancouver, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The NHL announced Thursday that the game between Vancouver and the Edmonton Oilers rescheduled for Friday has been postponed, handing the Canucks another setback in their attempt to return from the league's worst Covid-19 outbreak.

A coronavirus outbreak affected 22 players and four others from the organization and led to a lengthy pause in their schedule.

Vancouver has not played since March 24. They were supposed to return to action Friday against the Oilers and then play Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But the players voiced their displeasure this week with the NHL Players' Association, telling union officials that they were being pushed to return to action too soon.

There was no word on whether the Canucks' game against the Leafs would go ahead as planned.

The players were reportedly concerned about having to play 19 games in 31 days after not being able to skate for three weeks.

"It is not going to be too safe, if you are asking me," forward JT Miller told reporters. "Even the guys that didn't get (the virus) aren't ready.

"We try to talk about our No. 1 priority is our players' health and their families' safety, and it's impossible to achieve that with what we're being asked to do."

