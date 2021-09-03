NHL Players to Compete in Beijing 2022 Olympics - IIHF

National Hockey League (NHL) players will take part in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced on Friday

"They're back: NHL players to participate in 2022 Olympic Games.

The National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), and the IIHF have reached a joint agreement confirming NHL player participation in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games," the statement says.

However, the agreement provides for monitoring of the COVID-19 situation and, the decision to send NHL players may be reversed if the coronavirus pandemic requires it, the IIHF added.

The 2018 Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang were held without the participation of players from the NHL and ended with the victory of the Russian national team.

The Beijing Games will be held from February 4 to February 20, 2022.